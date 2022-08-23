Previous
Next
Maybe I should have looked closer by clearday
Photo 1084

Maybe I should have looked closer

I thought there was a mug .... but it turned out to be a jug. Still used it for my tea though. Maybe I'll learn something about looking better in my book!
23rd August 2022 23rd Aug 22

ClearDay

ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit 3/3/2021: well, it's been a while! I've still...
297% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise