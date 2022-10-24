Sign up
Photo 1127
Smile
I was going to try and do something more creative for this day .... but I was uninspired so you get me
24th October 2022
24th Oct 22
ClearDay
ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have.
1121
1122
1123
1124
1125
1126
1127
1128
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
SM-G780G
Taken
24th October 2022 10:39pm
Tags
smile
,
selfie
,
oct22words
