Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1153
Empty tables
I think the front of this cafe is really interesting - the green, traditional Omani door is actually just a decal on a modern glass frontage. It was closed when I passed on my run.
2nd December 2022
2nd Dec 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ClearDay
ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit 3/3/2021: well, it's been a while! I've still...
1698
photos
27
followers
54
following
315% complete
View this month »
1146
1147
1148
1149
1150
1151
1152
1153
Latest from all albums
406
1147
1148
1149
1150
1151
1152
1153
Photo Details
Views
11
Album
365
Camera
SM-G780G
Taken
2nd December 2022 4:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cafe
,
muscat
,
oman
,
scenesoftheroad-50
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close