Empty tables by clearday
Photo 1153

Empty tables

I think the front of this cafe is really interesting - the green, traditional Omani door is actually just a decal on a modern glass frontage. It was closed when I passed on my run.
2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

ClearDay

ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit 3/3/2021: well, it's been a while! I've still...
