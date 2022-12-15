Sign up
Photo 1157
The fastest way to the gate!
Massive queues at passport control (for the first time ever in Muscat!) meant that I needed a buggy to get me to the gate on time!
15th December 2022
15th Dec 22
ClearDay
ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit 3/3/2021: well, it's been a while! I've still...
1706
photos
26
followers
53
following
View this month »
View this month »
1153
1154
1155
1156
1157
1158
1159
1160
Tags
airport
,
muscat
