Previous
Stop telling women to smile by clearday
Photo 1281

Stop telling women to smile

The caption is the name of this piece of street art in Chicago. I took a rainy walk round some of the murals today
12th July 2023 12th Jul 23

ClearDay

ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit: 28/3/23: It seems I'm not good at consistent...
350% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise