Ain Dubai by clearday
Ain Dubai

The world's largest ferris wheel. Sadly not yet operational, but it's gonna be so cool once it's done!! It's taken so long, it'll probably need maintenance almost immediately!
22nd September 2023 22nd Sep 23

ClearDay

Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit: 28/3/23: It seems I'm not good at consistent...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Look forward to seeing a photo when finished - lovely scene and capture
September 22nd, 2023  
