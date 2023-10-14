Previous
Breakfast!!! by clearday
Photo 1322

Breakfast!!!

The only way to improve this breakfast would be if my cuppa was full! (and maybe more hash browns, cos who doesn't want more hash browns!)
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

ClearDay

ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit: 28/3/23: It seems I'm not good at consistent...
362% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise