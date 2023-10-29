Sign up
Previous
Photo 1325
Muttrah
Finally visited the Muttrah Fort and got a lovely sunset view down into the harbour with the Sultan's yacht
29th October 2023
29th Oct 23
1
1
ClearDay
ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have.
1887
photos
27
followers
52
following
363% complete
1318
1319
1320
1321
1322
1323
1324
1325
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G780G
Taken
29th October 2023 5:43pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sunset
,
oman
,
muttrah
Beverley
ace
What a spectacular view! With beautiful pops of colour… stunning
I’m wondering where you are…
October 30th, 2023
365 Project
I’m wondering where you are…