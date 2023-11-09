Previous
Next
(Un)still Life by clearday
Photo 1335

(Un)still Life

Was trying to get a still life of a cat on a chair ... but my subject refused to cooperate!
9th November 2023 9th Nov 23

ClearDay

ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit: 28/3/23: It seems I'm not good at consistent...
366% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise