Previous
Photo 1343
Play-time
This was taken at 4:45am, just before I left for the airport. No matter the time, he's always ready to play!
30th December 2023
30th Dec 23
1
0
ClearDay
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have.
Tags
dog
,
kep
Diana
ace
Such a cute shot!
December 31st, 2023
