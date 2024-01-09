Sign up
Circle flame
Tried doing a macro shot of the flame, but it turns out it's difficult to keep the focus! This was the best of the bunch
ClearDay
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have.
Tags
candle
,
macro
