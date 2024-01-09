Previous
Circle flame by clearday
Photo 1353

Circle flame

Tried doing a macro shot of the flame, but it turns out it's difficult to keep the focus! This was the best of the bunch
9th January 2024

ClearDay

ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit: 28/3/23: It seems I'm not good at consistent...


