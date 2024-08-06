Sign up
Photo 1413
Manchester Cathedral
This set of wings was part of an art display in Manchester Cathedral
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
ClearDay
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit: 28/3/23: It seems I'm not good at consistent...
1976
photos
25
followers
50
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G780G
Taken
6th August 2024 1:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
wings
,
manchester
