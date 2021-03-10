Sign up
Steam cooker
A throwback picture from March 2010 in the Andes near San Pedro do Atacama. We went really early and cooked eggs for breakfast in the geothermal pools. While they were boiling, we watched the geysers shoot water in the air. Very cool!
Album
Bonus
Camera
DSC-S930
Taken
9th March 2010 8:20am
Tags
landscape
chile
geysers
