Steam cooker by clearday
Steam cooker

A throwback picture from March 2010 in the Andes near San Pedro do Atacama. We went really early and cooked eggs for breakfast in the geothermal pools. While they were boiling, we watched the geysers shoot water in the air. Very cool!
10th March 2021 10th Mar 21

ClearDay

@clearday
