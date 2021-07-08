Sign up
Sunset Fisherman B&W
Saw this man trying his luck with the fish while I was out on my walk. Couldn't decide which processing I preferred, so the colour one is on my other album for today. What do you think?
8th July 2021
8th Jul 21
ClearDay
ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit 3/3/2021: well, it's been a while! I've still...
1161
photos
28
followers
55
following
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Bonus
Camera
SM-G930F
Taken
8th July 2021 7:06pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
b&w
sea
muscat
oman
qurum
KV
ace
I think I like the B&W one better… it takes skill to throw a cast net.
July 13th, 2021
