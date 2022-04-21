Sign up
Photo 374
I want to be a tree
Spot the squirrel!
The phrase in the caption always makes me laugh because it reminds me of the Prudential adverts with all the people saying 'I want to be ...'
21st April 2022
21st Apr 22
0
0
ClearDay
ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have.
1480
photos
28
followers
57
following
102% complete
View this month »
Views
6
6
Album
Bonus
Camera
SM-G780G
Taken
21st April 2022 5:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
munich
,
ndao3
