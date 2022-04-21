Previous
Next
I want to be a tree by clearday
Photo 374

I want to be a tree

Spot the squirrel!

The phrase in the caption always makes me laugh because it reminds me of the Prudential adverts with all the people saying 'I want to be ...'
21st April 2022 21st Apr 22

ClearDay

ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit 3/3/2021: well, it's been a while! I've still...
102% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise