Lights - Old and New by clearday
Photo 395

Lights - Old and New

I love concerts at Edinburgh Castle. The sound isn't always the best because of the setting ... but what a setting! They lit the fires on the ramparts as it went dark
16th July 2022 16th Jul 22

ClearDay

Photo Details

