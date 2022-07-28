Sign up
Photo 395
Just what the doctor ordered!
This was one of the actors in the play shown in my main album - he wanted a little something to swig from his flask
28th July 2022
28th Jul 22
ClearDay
ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have.
Tags
portrait
,
play
