Not the most hospitable landscape by clearday
Photo 405

Not the most hospitable landscape

Hot with giant boulders, hiking in Oman is pretty tough at times. There was an amazing pool at the end of this trail though - surrounded on 3 sides by sheer cliffs, it was spectacular and a lovely way to cool down!
5th November 2022 5th Nov 22

ClearDay

ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit 3/3/2021: well, it's been a while! I've still...
