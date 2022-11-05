Sign up
Photo 405
Not the most hospitable landscape
Hot with giant boulders, hiking in Oman is pretty tough at times. There was an amazing pool at the end of this trail though - surrounded on 3 sides by sheer cliffs, it was spectacular and a lovely way to cool down!
5th November 2022
5th Nov 22
0
0
ClearDay
ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have.
1675
photos
27
followers
55
following
