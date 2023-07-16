Previous
The door to 1872 by clearlightskies
The door to 1872

Actually, these are shutters from 1872. Which means they have been hanging there for 150 years, I think ….
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

Elise

ace
@clearlightskies
