360 / 365
Rain
It was raining so hard yesterday evening, couldn’t go out, so I decided to make it the photography theme for today. All shots taken from the sofa 🤣
15th June 2024
15th Jun 24
Elise
ace
@clearlightskies
360
photos
24
followers
32
following
98% complete
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful rainy pics!
June 15th, 2024
