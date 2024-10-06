Previous
Next
While you were sleeping … by clearlightskies
Photo 374

While you were sleeping …

It was late. Everyone else was sleeping, but I sensed that the sky had not finished its dance. Stepping out into the yard, I saw the auroral corona silently exploding overhead.
6th October 2024 6th Oct 24

Elise

ace
@clearlightskies
103% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise