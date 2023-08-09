Previous
High tide by clearlightskies
195 / 365

High tide

I wanted to do a long exposure of the wave movement, but I forgot my filter. So I tried taking bursts of images, and then stacking them.
Hmmm, not sure about this ....
9th August 2023 9th Aug 23

Elise

