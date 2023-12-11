Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
285 / 365
The Shard, London
This is a flashback to December 2013 when I visited the viewing deck at the top of The Shard at sunset. I understand people are o longer allowed to take tripods up there ... :-(
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elise
ace
@clearlightskies
287
photos
25
followers
33
following
78% complete
View this month »
280
281
282
283
284
285
286
287
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D600
Taken
8th December 2013 6:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close