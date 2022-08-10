Sign up
Photo 566
Storm
Taken in pendleton, Incredble storm. Winf did a lot of damage. We saw it start several small fires but they got them out quickly. It dumped a lot of rain as well.
10th August 2022
10th Aug 22
1
1
Mike
@clemm17
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K20D
Taken
10th August 2022 9:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Paula Fontanini
ace
What an amazing capture! Excellent! Storms are scary but fascinating at the same time.
March 18th, 2023
