Previous
Next
Storm by clemm17
Photo 566

Storm

Taken in pendleton, Incredble storm. Winf did a lot of damage. We saw it start several small fires but they got them out quickly. It dumped a lot of rain as well.
10th August 2022 10th Aug 22

Mike

@clemm17
155% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Paula Fontanini ace
What an amazing capture! Excellent! Storms are scary but fascinating at the same time.
March 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise