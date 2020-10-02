Sign up
Anthurium (Flamingo Flower)
We have had this house plant for over 8 years and it is still going strong. (rainy day)
2nd October 2020
2nd Oct 20
Clive Handscombe
@clivee
I have taken pictures for many years I got the bug after meeting a photographer on holiday in 1975. Went back to micro camera for...
