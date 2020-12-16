Sign up
Previous
Next
204 / 365
Our visitor
Our daughter's dog is staying with us fro a few days while they visit family (socially distant of course). He is Dakoda an Alaskan Klee Kai.
16th December 2020
16th Dec 20
0
0
Clive Handscombe
@clivee
I have taken pictures for many years I got the bug after meeting a photographer on holiday in 1975.
204
photos
10
followers
7
following
197
198
199
200
201
202
203
204
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-LX15
Taken
16th December 2020 6:01pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
our
,
visitor.
