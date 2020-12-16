Previous
Our visitor by clivee
204 / 365

Our visitor

Our daughter's dog is staying with us fro a few days while they visit family (socially distant of course). He is Dakoda an Alaskan Klee Kai.
16th December 2020 16th Dec 20

Clive Handscombe

@clivee
I have taken pictures for many years I got the bug after meeting a photographer on holiday in 1975. Went back to micro camera for...
