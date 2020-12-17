Previous
Hereford Xmas Lights by clivee
Hereford Xmas Lights

Some of the Xmas lights in High Town, Hereford.
17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

Clive Handscombe

@clivee
I have taken pictures for many years I got the bug after meeting a photographer on holiday in 1975. Went back to micro camera for...
Pat Thacker
Such pretty lights and nice to see that there is a market there. Ours has been cancelled this year. Fav.
December 18th, 2020  
