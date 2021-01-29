Sign up
248 / 365
Milestone
The milestone on the A438 just along the road.
29th January 2021
29th Jan 21
Clive Handscombe
@clivee
I have taken pictures for many years I got the bug after meeting a photographer on holiday in 1975. Went back to micro camera for...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
29th January 2021 12:44pm
Tags
milestone
Lesley
ace
Lovely light and shadow. I miss my annual short break to Hay, and Hereford was on the list for one of my days out last year with my sister. Oh well, they will both be there for when we can travel again.
January 29th, 2021
