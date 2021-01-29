Previous
Milestone by clivee
Milestone

The milestone on the A438 just along the road.
29th January 2021 29th Jan 21

Clive Handscombe

@clivee
I have taken pictures for many years I got the bug after meeting a photographer on holiday in 1975. Went back to micro camera for...
Lesley ace
Lovely light and shadow. I miss my annual short break to Hay, and Hereford was on the list for one of my days out last year with my sister. Oh well, they will both be there for when we can travel again.
January 29th, 2021  
