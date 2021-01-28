Previous
River Wye in Hereford by clivee
247 / 365

River Wye in Hereford

The river levels have dropped now so things look back to normal, except for those that got flooded out again. Making the most of the lovely sunlight today.
28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

Clive Handscombe

@clivee
I have taken pictures for many years I got the bug after meeting a photographer on holiday in 1975.
