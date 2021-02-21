Previous
The Black Lion by clivee
271 / 365

The Black Lion

This is the Black Lion pub in Bridge Street, Hereford. It is very close to the River Wye and has been flooded many times and the water is rising again.
21st February 2021 21st Feb 21

Clive Handscombe

@clivee
I have taken pictures for many years I got the bug after meeting a photographer on holiday in 1975. Went back to micro camera for...
