271 / 365
The Black Lion
This is the Black Lion pub in Bridge Street, Hereford. It is very close to the River Wye and has been flooded many times and the water is rising again.
21st February 2021
21st Feb 21
Clive Handscombe
@clivee
I have taken pictures for many years I got the bug after meeting a photographer on holiday in 1975. Went back to micro camera for...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
21st February 2021 10:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
the
,
lion
