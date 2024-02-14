Previous
A Little Piece of History by cmf
A Little Piece of History

St Laurence Church, Bidford upon Avon.
My daughter was christened here, almost a quarter of a century ago!
We enjoyed a little mooch today in the rain ☔️
Chrissie

Anthony McGowan
Quarter of a century? Wow, that makes you pretty old!
February 14th, 2024  
