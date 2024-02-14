Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
109 / 365
A Little Piece of History
St Laurence Church, Bidford upon Avon.
My daughter was christened here, almost a quarter of a century ago!
We enjoyed a little mooch today in the rain ☔️
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chrissie
@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he’s playing golf I’m looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I’m enjoying...
109
photos
31
followers
28
following
29% complete
View this month »
102
103
104
105
106
107
108
109
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
14th February 2024 12:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
building
Anthony McGowan
Quarter of a century? Wow, that makes you pretty old!
February 14th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close