Reflecting on the Past

A change-up from my usual daily post, as I’m in the throes of arranging a surprise 70th birthday bash for my husband. His niece has sent me lots of photos from days gone by.

This picture is from his early days in the Royal Navy. He joined at the age of 15, c.1969, the approx date of this picture.

It’s a photograph of a photograph; and I’ve edited it to sharpen it and enhance the colour. It will take pride of place at the venue next weekend! (He might also divorce me after the surprise 🤣!!)