Previous
Photo 369
Welcome Light
First day of November and all warmth and colour seem to have drained from the sky 😕
But this lovely home and rose garden provided a warm hue to the grey day.
Broadway
1st November 2024
1st Nov 24
Chrissie
ace
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
Views
6
6
365 Year 2
iPhone 11
1st November 2024 4:46pm
Tags
light
,
home
,
buildings
,
autumn
,
architecture
