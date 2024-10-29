Previous
You’ve Waited HOW long …? by cmf
You’ve Waited HOW long …?

I had a spa day with some friends today and we were greeted by this creepy guy 💀
Ardencote Spa, Warwickshire

That’s my first full year of 365 completed!!
29th October 2024 29th Oct 24

Chrissie

@cmf
Thank you for all your comments and favs! I appreciate feedback and I’m increasing in confidence. My husband and I are newly retired and while...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh my that would be so funny
October 29th, 2024  
