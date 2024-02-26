Sign up
120 / 365
Fiery sunset
A44 between Worcester and Evesham, as the sun was setting and the rain began.
26th February 2024
26th Feb 24
Chrissie
@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he’s playing golf I’m looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I’m enjoying...
3
1
1
365
iPhone 11
26th February 2024 5:39pm
sky
sunset
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Sure is dramatic - incredible colour.
February 26th, 2024
