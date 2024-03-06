Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
129 / 365
Broadway Tower
Broadway Tower was built in 1798 as a Gothic folly for the then Countess of Coventry. It sits at the top of Broadway Hill and has a rich history. It is one of Capability Brown’s many legacies.
6th March 2024
6th Mar 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chrissie
@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he’s playing golf I’m looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I’m enjoying...
130
photos
31
followers
30
following
35% complete
View this month »
123
124
125
126
127
128
129
130
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
6th March 2024 5:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
architecture
,
building
Paul J
ace
We watched an Adam Dalgliesh film called “The Dark Tower” which I’m pretty sure was the Broadway Tower. Nice shot!
BTW, we like Roy Marsden better than Bertie Carvel as Adam Dalgliesh however. Carvel does an OK job but Marsden fits the role better I think.
March 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
BTW, we like Roy Marsden better than Bertie Carvel as Adam Dalgliesh however. Carvel does an OK job but Marsden fits the role better I think.