Broadway Tower by cmf
Broadway Tower

Broadway Tower was built in 1798 as a Gothic folly for the then Countess of Coventry. It sits at the top of Broadway Hill and has a rich history. It is one of Capability Brown’s many legacies.
6th March 2024 6th Mar 24

Chrissie

@cmf
Paul J ace
We watched an Adam Dalgliesh film called “The Dark Tower” which I’m pretty sure was the Broadway Tower. Nice shot!

BTW, we like Roy Marsden better than Bertie Carvel as Adam Dalgliesh however. Carvel does an OK job but Marsden fits the role better I think.
March 7th, 2024  
