284 / 365
Be an Anchor in a World of Waves …
Military Tatoo at Edinburgh Castle
8th August 2024
8th Aug 24
3
2
Chrissie
@cmf
Thank you for all your comments and favs! I appreciate feedback and I’m increasing in confidence. My husband and I are newly retired and while...
Tags
music
,
bands
,
bagpipes
,
scotland
,
castles
,
military
,
anchor
Lesley
ace
Absolutely wonderful. A lovely memory of when we saw it.
August 8th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So beautiful
August 8th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Spectacular image
August 8th, 2024
