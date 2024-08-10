Sign up
Previous
286 / 365
More Moody Mist
On the Firth of Forth, Edinburgh.
Anyone else see the sulky mouth in the sky?
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
Chrissie
@cmf
Thank you for all your comments and favs! I appreciate feedback and I’m increasing in confidence. My husband and I are newly retired and while...
sky
sea
boats
clouds
Martyn Drage
Nice pic
August 10th, 2024
