Previous
309 / 365
Feeling Blue
Such gorgeous shades of blue at Salema Beach today.
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
2
0
Chrissie
@cmf
Thank you for all your comments and favs! I appreciate feedback and I’m increasing in confidence. My husband and I are newly retired and while...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
2nd September 2024 3:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
water
,
sea
,
beach
Lesley
ace
Lovely range of blues and greens
September 2nd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Looks like a beautiful day at the beach
September 2nd, 2024
