Previous
310 / 365
Colour Splashes
This little line-up caught my eye today on Praia Grande, Ferragudo.
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
Chrissie
@cmf
Thank you for all your comments and favs! I appreciate feedback and I’m increasing in confidence. My husband and I are newly retired and while...
Tags
boats
beach
colours
summer
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice colors and patterns
September 3rd, 2024
