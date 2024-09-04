Sign up
Previous
311 / 365
Brave Baby
Inquisitive baby gull on the beach today.
4th September 2024
4th Sep 24
3
1
Chrissie
@cmf
Thank you for all your comments and favs! I appreciate feedback and I’m increasing in confidence. My husband and I are newly retired and while...
Views
12
3
1
365
iPhone 11
3rd September 2024 4:27pm
nature
bird
beach
Beverley
ace
Brave… so lovely
September 4th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
September 4th, 2024
*lynn
ace
Nice! I like how you captured him taking a step.
September 4th, 2024
