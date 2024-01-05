Previous
Black Head Ocean Baths by coastimages
Black Head Ocean Baths

Swim here today 👏🏻🧜🏼‍♀️💙
Not a busy as Newcastle Ocean Baths swim yesterday 💦
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

Ava

@coastimages
Bec ace
Nice clouds and angle.
January 5th, 2024  
