Ballerina in the sunset

We had the prettiest sunsets during the five -six first days of our holidays in Ile de La Réunion (Indian ocean, close to Mauritius island and Madagascar), But one of my favorite are this series because my daughter Léa accepted to do some jumps for me, we ended up laughing a lot together, and her daughter Alix who categorically refused to do it first joined us later... but the light wasn't good anymore, too bad, so here are some jumps of Léa.