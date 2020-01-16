Previous
The star of the aquarium.
Photo 2919

The star of the aquarium.

During our last holidays we’ve been in Kelonia in Saint Leu, La Réunion Island. It is a shelter that takes cares of injured or sick sea turtles and try to educate and sensibilise people to have cleaner oceans in order to protect the sea life.
Corinne

@cocobella
