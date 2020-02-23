Let the show begin !

While we were in London we have been to a musicals : the Book of Mormon, hilarious from the first to the las second. Probably the funniest I’ve ever been. I was afraid to only understand 50% of the show but I would say I understood 90% of it ! ( English is not my tongue)

It is the most disrespectful show I’ve seen, they are joking about absolutely everything.

My husband was a bit chocked ( he is not Mormon but had been in a Mormon school during 4 years... long story), but my daughters and I laught non stop !