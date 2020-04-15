Sign up
Photo 3009
Vintage drive.
My husband and I had been for a small drive in town to see if its old 1964 Porsche still functions correctly !
I like the vintage look of that car but dislike to be in it : there is no safety belt and I don’t feel comfortable.
15th April 2020
15th Apr 20
2
1
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
7709
photos
213
followers
180
following
824% complete
View this month »
3002
3003
3004
3005
3006
3007
3008
3009
Latest from all albums
3006
1504
3007
1505
3008
1506
3009
1507
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
12th April 2020 2:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vintage
,
car
,
porsche
,
switzerland
,
basel
Lisa Poland
ace
Oh, very cool car, but I don't blame you. I'd rather have a seat belt, as well.
April 15th, 2020
Phil Howcroft
so beautiful Corinne
April 15th, 2020
