Vintage drive. by cocobella
Vintage drive.

My husband and I had been for a small drive in town to see if its old 1964 Porsche still functions correctly !
I like the vintage look of that car but dislike to be in it : there is no safety belt and I don’t feel comfortable.
15th April 2020 15th Apr 20

Corinne

January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Lisa Poland ace
Oh, very cool car, but I don't blame you. I'd rather have a seat belt, as well.
April 15th, 2020  
Phil Howcroft
so beautiful Corinne
April 15th, 2020  
