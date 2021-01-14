Previous
Réglisse and Fanfan. by cocobella
Réglisse and Fanfan.

Today’s morning walk with a friend and her dog : a 10months yo bernese mountain dog (on the right) and my 7 yo chihuahua. Fun to see her big young dog trying to play , jumping and running everywhere and mine walking quietly ..
We’ve walked 6,5 km.
14th January 2021 14th Jan 21

Corinne

@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules.
899% complete

Mallory ace
This is so cute!
January 13th, 2021  
Ricksnap ace
Great shot of the two of them
January 13th, 2021  
Kathy ace
Your chihuahua is trés chic in her fur. I like how they are posed atop the logs.
January 13th, 2021  
