Photo 3283
Réglisse and Fanfan.
Today’s morning walk with a friend and her dog : a 10months yo bernese mountain dog (on the right) and my 7 yo chihuahua. Fun to see her big young dog trying to play , jumping and running everywhere and mine walking quietly ..
We’ve walked 6,5 km.
14th January 2021
14th Jan 21
3
0
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
8912
photos
221
followers
200
following
899% complete
3276
3277
3278
3279
3280
3281
3282
3283
1143
1780
1595
1144
3282
933
1781
3283
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
13th January 2021 10:40am
Tags
dog
,
woods
,
chihuahua
,
forest
,
switzerland
,
basel
,
réglisse
Mallory
ace
This is so cute!
January 13th, 2021
Ricksnap
ace
Great shot of the two of them
January 13th, 2021
Kathy
ace
Your chihuahua is trés chic in her fur. I like how they are posed atop the logs.
January 13th, 2021
