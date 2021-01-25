Sign up
Photo 3294
Mister snowman.
25th January 2021
25th Jan 21
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2021, here we go for my 10th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
8967
photos
222
followers
202
following
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
18th January 2021 2:28pm
Sizes
Privacy
Flashback
Tags
snowman
,
switzerland
,
basel
Corinne C
ace
Il fume le cigare et à un peu trop forcé sur le foie gras :-)
January 25th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
LOL! That's a long cigar in his mouth!
January 25th, 2021
CC Folk
ace
Mister Snowman is quite nice but looks lonely.
January 25th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Love it
January 25th, 2021
