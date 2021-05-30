Previous
Next
This is not a Strawberry! by cocobella
Photo 3419

This is not a Strawberry!

It was a huge false strawberry: done in white chocolate (colored in red) filled with a strawberry coulis , and under, to imitate the ground it was different crumbles of chocolate, pistachio... and a mousse au chocolat , so nice and so good !
30th May 2021 30th May 21

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2021, here we go for my 10th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
937% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
Looks & sounds delicious
May 31st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise