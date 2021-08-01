Sign up
Photo 3482
Steamboat.
That’s the steamboat we have taken to go to Evian from Lausanne.
This steamboat is one of the « armada », it’s the oldest, it has been built in 1904.
1st August 2021
1st Aug 21
1
1
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2021, here we go for my 10th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
9612
photos
214
followers
197
following
954% complete
3476
3477
3478
3479
3480
3481
3482
3483
1979
1697
1219
1698
3482
1220
1980
3483
Tags
steamboat
,
boat
,
switzerland
,
lakegeneva
,
lacleman
,
saintsulpice
Phil Howcroft
beautiful photo corinne
August 3rd, 2021
