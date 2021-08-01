Previous
Steamboat. by cocobella
Steamboat.

That’s the steamboat we have taken to go to Evian from Lausanne.
This steamboat is one of the « armada », it’s the oldest, it has been built in 1904.
Corinne

@cocobella
Photo Details

Phil Howcroft
beautiful photo corinne
August 3rd, 2021  
